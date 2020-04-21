Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 52 °

USD 305 Recognizes Retiring Faculty and Staff Members

Todd PittengerApril 21, 2020

As the end of the 2019-2020 school year approaches, Salina Public Schools is recognizing retiring faculty and staff members.

According to USD 305, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, district events including the annual retirement recognition have been cancelled. Regardless of social limitations, it is important to publicly acknowledge their service to Salina students and community.

Retiring staff members are:

  • Sharon Barber
  • Yong Baumgartner
  • Penny Birdsong
  • Dan Cerny
  • Beverly Cleveland
  • Barbara Custer
  • Duane Custer
  • Deborah Ebbert
  • Ione Gargis
  • Maryglyn Garwood
  • Carl Hensley
  • Sheila Holt
  • Christy Homelvig
  • Joe Jones
  • Vickie Kling
  • Karen Kramer
  • Jerry Merry
  • Kathryn Minneman
  • Shirley Patrick
  • Michelle Reed
  • Teree Rohleder
  • Michael Rutz
  • Melinda Salisbury
  • Diane Shandy
  • Karen Thompson
  • Kenny VanAuken
  • Marcia Wilson

The district would also like to recognize these individuals who have completed 25 years of service. They are:

  • Tina Akers
  • Debra Robertson
  • Dawne Darling
  • Darcee Redden
  • Sue Watson
  • Marcy Boyer
  • Shannon Peters
  • Michelle Brown
  • Kathy Schmidtberger
  • Brenda Blocker
  • Rebecca Patrick
  • Christy Fritz
  • Curtis Exline
  • Jean Krajicek
  • Sandi Renz
  • Ashley Gilpin
  • Cathleen Cash
  • Bradley Dix
  • Thresia Weber
  • Jill Hodson
  • Linda Carl
  • Diana Dusin
  • Elizabeth Schrader
  • Kathy Zuker
  • John Charles
  • Helen Halpain
  • Tammy Main
  • Deborah Hedge
  • Mechelle Thomson
  • Cynthia Holecek

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

USD 305 Recognizes Retiring Faculty...

As the end of the 2019-2020 school year approaches, Salina Public Schools is recognizing retiring fa...

April 21, 2020 Comments

Vehicle Damaged

Kansas News

April 21, 2020

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-21

COVID-19 Top News

April 21, 2020

Construction Equipment Stolen

Kansas News

April 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Damaged
April 21, 2020Comments
Construction Equipment St...
April 21, 2020Comments
Kansas Receives Coronavir...
April 21, 2020Comments
Significant Weather, Hail...
April 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH