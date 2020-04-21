USD 305 Recognizes Retiring Faculty and Staff Members

As the end of the 2019-2020 school year approaches, Salina Public Schools is recognizing retiring faculty and staff members.

According to USD 305, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, district events including the annual retirement recognition have been cancelled. Regardless of social limitations, it is important to publicly acknowledge their service to Salina students and community.

Retiring staff members are:

Sharon Barber

Yong Baumgartner

Penny Birdsong

Dan Cerny

Beverly Cleveland

Barbara Custer

Duane Custer

Deborah Ebbert

Ione Gargis

Maryglyn Garwood

Carl Hensley

Sheila Holt

Christy Homelvig

Joe Jones

Vickie Kling

Karen Kramer

Jerry Merry

Kathryn Minneman

Shirley Patrick

Michelle Reed

Teree Rohleder

Michael Rutz

Melinda Salisbury

Diane Shandy

Karen Thompson

Kenny VanAuken

Marcia Wilson

The district would also like to recognize these individuals who have completed 25 years of service. They are: