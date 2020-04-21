USD 305 Recognizes Retiring Faculty and Staff Members

As the end of the 2019-2020 school year approaches, Salina Public Schools is recognizing retiring faculty and staff members.
According to USD 305, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, district events including the annual retirement recognition have been cancelled. Regardless of social limitations, it is important to publicly acknowledge their service to Salina students and community.
Retiring staff members are:
- Sharon Barber
- Yong Baumgartner
- Penny Birdsong
- Dan Cerny
- Beverly Cleveland
- Barbara Custer
- Duane Custer
- Deborah Ebbert
- Ione Gargis
- Maryglyn Garwood
- Carl Hensley
- Sheila Holt
- Christy Homelvig
- Joe Jones
- Vickie Kling
- Karen Kramer
- Jerry Merry
- Kathryn Minneman
- Shirley Patrick
- Michelle Reed
- Teree Rohleder
- Michael Rutz
- Melinda Salisbury
- Diane Shandy
- Karen Thompson
- Kenny VanAuken
- Marcia Wilson
The district would also like to recognize these individuals who have completed 25 years of service. They are:
- Tina Akers
- Debra Robertson
- Dawne Darling
- Darcee Redden
- Sue Watson
- Marcy Boyer
- Shannon Peters
- Michelle Brown
- Kathy Schmidtberger
- Brenda Blocker
- Rebecca Patrick
- Christy Fritz
- Curtis Exline
- Jean Krajicek
- Sandi Renz
- Ashley Gilpin
- Cathleen Cash
- Bradley Dix
- Thresia Weber
- Jill Hodson
- Linda Carl
- Diana Dusin
- Elizabeth Schrader
- Kathy Zuker
- John Charles
- Helen Halpain
- Tammy Main
- Deborah Hedge
- Mechelle Thomson
- Cynthia Holecek