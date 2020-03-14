USD 305 Planning to Resume Class

Salina USD 305 public schools are making plans for students to return to class following a week off for spring break. The district told KSAL classes will resume Monday.

Superintend Linn Exline sent a message to a parents detailing plans.

In the message Exline said they remain in close contact with public health and education officials and comply with all guidance. Guidance they received Friday involves limiting the size of groups. Large events, involving more than 100 individuals, are cancelled through April 1st. They will be evaluating events in April and May.

Additionally, schools are analyzing school day schedules so to support smaller groups of students. For instance, arrival and dismissal practices will be changed and lunches will be adjusted. School principals will share specific details.

The superintendent said they will remain vigilant and ask that everyone do the same. Their focus continues to be on prevention and preparation. If anyone is sick they are urged to stay home.

Schools are planning on doing things which include increasing the frequency of hand washing, and have adjusted custodial schedules to provide additional cleaning support when students are in the buildings.

chool nurses will continue to serve as a resource.

Exline urges everyone to work together to teach and model good hygiene practices. Thos include:

WASH hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

AVOID touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

AVOID contact with people who are sick.

STAY home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.

COVER your mouth-nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

The district will continue to monitor events, make decisions, and provide updates.

Other public schools in Kansas, including in Lawrence, Topeka, Junction City, and Abilene have opted to delay students returning from spring break.

Multiple colleges, including among others The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, Fort Hays State University, Emporia State University, Washburn University, and Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina are among others across the state planning to offer online only courses when classes resume.