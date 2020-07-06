Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 70 °

USD 305 Planning Graduation Ceremony

Todd PittengerJuly 6, 2020

The Salina USD 305 class of 2020 will have an opportunity to participate in a graduation ceremony.

According to the district, on August 1st both USD 305 high schools will host a Walk-The-Stage ceremony for their 2020 graduates at Salina Stadium.

with safety precautions in place 2020 graduates will wear their cap and gown, have their name read, walk across the stage and be photographed. Students will receive a letter with information about where and when to report, social distancing and hand sanitizing.

Guests and families are asked to wear facemasks and social distance, six feet apart, from other families. Seating will begin on the west side of the stadium with the east side planned for overflow.

Guests and families need to follow guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment  (KDHE) regarding travel to other states with increased numbers of COVID-19. Travel and Exposure Related Isolation/Quarantine information is available at this KDHE site.

_ _ _

Central High School: 8:00 a.m., Salina Stadium

South High School: 10:00 a.m., Salina Stadium

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

29 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 29 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County which have been identified since the Frida...

July 6, 2020 Comments

Chiefs Sign Mahomes to 10 Year Deal

Sports News

July 6, 2020

Second USD 305 Staffer Tests Positi...

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020

USD 305 Planning Graduation Ceremon...

COVID-19 Kansas News

July 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Planning Graduati...
July 6, 2020Comments
NYC to Lone Star State to...
July 6, 2020Comments
North Salina Business Bur...
July 6, 2020Comments
Empty Kayak Found In Smok...
July 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH