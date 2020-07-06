USD 305 Planning Graduation Ceremony

The Salina USD 305 class of 2020 will have an opportunity to participate in a graduation ceremony.

According to the district, on August 1st both USD 305 high schools will host a Walk-The-Stage ceremony for their 2020 graduates at Salina Stadium.

with safety precautions in place 2020 graduates will wear their cap and gown, have their name read, walk across the stage and be photographed. Students will receive a letter with information about where and when to report, social distancing and hand sanitizing.

Guests and families are asked to wear facemasks and social distance, six feet apart, from other families. Seating will begin on the west side of the stadium with the east side planned for overflow.

Guests and families need to follow guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) regarding travel to other states with increased numbers of COVID-19. Travel and Exposure Related Isolation/Quarantine information is available at this KDHE site.

Central High School: 8:00 a.m., Salina Stadium

South High School: 10:00 a.m., Salina Stadium