USD 305 Offering Free Grab-And-Go Breakfast And Lunch

While traditional schooling is out for all kids around the state of Kansas, that hasn’t stopped USD 305 from ensuring that youth will learn from home on a full stomach.

USD 305 Salina says that it will be offering free “grab-and-go” meals for all children between the ages of one and 18 next week, March 23-27.

There is no signup, eligibility or paperwork required to participate; however, children must be present to get a meal.

Drive-thru distribution of the meals for both breakfast and lunch each day will be at seven different school sites around Salina:

Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury

Sunset Elementary, 1510 W. Republic

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips

Oakdale Elementary, 811 E. Iron

South Middle School, 2015 E. Simmons

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford

Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter

This move comes in response to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordering all Kansas public schools to close down for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19/Coronavirus.

While students will not be in school, their classes will remain in an online basis.