4,000 Chromebooks Ready For Students

Classes began remotely for Salina USD 305 schools this week. As the first week is winding down officials are looking ahead to next week.

Superintendent Linn Exline says younger students will pick up packets for next week today. Students K – 8 are picking up instructions for next week’s learning. They will also pick up a Chromebook computer.

Exline said the district has over 4,000 Chromebooks ready to go. Those Chromebooks, which are already being used by high school students for online learning, will soon be used by all students.

The district also continues to make pick up breakfast and lunches available. There is no signup, eligibility, or paperwork required to participate. However, children must be present to get a meal.

Drive-thru distribution of the meals for both breakfast and lunch each day is from 11 -2 at seven different school sites around Salina:

Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury

Sunset Elementary, 1510 W. Republic

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips

Oakdale Elementary, 811 E. Iron

South Middle School, 2015 E. Simmons

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford

Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter

Each days that days lunch, and the next days breakfast, can be picked up.