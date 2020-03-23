Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 37 °

USD 305 Free School meals Begin Today

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2020

While traditional schooling is out for all kids around the state of Kansas, that hasn’t stopped USD 305 from ensuring that youth will learn from home on a full stomach.

USD 305 Salina says that it will be offering free “grab-and-go” meals for all children between the ages of one and 18 this week, March 23-27.

There is no signup, eligibility or paperwork required to participate; however, children must be present to get a meal.

Drive-thru distribution of the meals for both breakfast and lunch each day will be at seven different school sites around Salina:

  • Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury
  • Sunset Elementary, 1510 W. Republic
  • Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips
  • Oakdale Elementary, 811 E. Iron
  • South Middle School, 2015 E. Simmons
  • Central High School, 650 E. Crawford
  • Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter

This move comes in response to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordering all Kansas public schools to close down for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19/Coronavirus.

While students will not be in school, their classes will soon resume remotely.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

USD 305 Free School meals Begin Tod...

While traditional schooling is out for all kids around the state of Kansas, that hasn’t stopped US...

March 23, 2020 Comments

Changes to Area Public Transoration

COVID-19 Top News

March 23, 2020

Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends

State Parks, Lakes, Wildlife Areas ...

Kansas News

March 23, 2020

USD 305 Free Meals Begin Today

Top News

March 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends
State Parks, Lakes, Wildl...
March 23, 2020Comments
Healthcare, Transportatio...
March 22, 2020Comments
Officials Squelching Rumo...
March 22, 2020Comments
Beware of COVID-19 Relate...
March 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH