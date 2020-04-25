USD 305 Equity Council At-Large Members Sought

Salina USD 305 is looking for at least four new members to their equity council.

According to the district, the council is made up of community members, staff, and students. The USD 305 Equity Council was formed in the spring of 2018. At monthly meetings they review data, information and feedback in order to identify challenging issues. As an advisory group, they produce recommendations and strategies for the USD 305 Board of Education.

Each spring, members are asked to indicate their availability to continue on the council. The membership application is reopened in order to fill any vacancies. Council membership includes:

14 at-large community and parent representatives

13 school building representatives

4 student representatives, 2 from each high school

6 representatives to include NEA-Salina, Board of Education, District Administration

District staff and student representation to the council is by appointment.

The district is accepting applications for approximately four at-large positions. Interested community members are encouraged to apply before the deadline of May 7th.

https://www.usd305.com/about_us/equity_council