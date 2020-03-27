USD 305 Classes Still Scheduled For Monday

Salina USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline says the order to stay at home will not impact classes which are scheduled to begin Monday. In a message to parents she said everything will still go ahead as planned.

Here is Superintendent Exline’s message:

Saline County’s “Safer at Home Order” will not prevent instruction from moving forward. Because of what had been happening across the county, we anticipated an order like this would likely be in place in Salina at some point. To ensure our educational plan could continue, we made the decision to deliver instruction in a packet and online format.

The good news is that Saline County identifies schools as an essential function in our community. This means we can continue to operate the district and serve our students. Because USD 305 students will be educated at home, through instructional packets or electronically, student learning will continue.

School begins on Monday, March 30.

Grades 9-12 students will use their Chromebooks for online instruction.

K-8 students will begin instruction using packets prepared by our teachers.

Soon our K-8 students will receive Chromebooks and also have online instruction.

Please continue to use USD 305’s free grab-and-go breakfast/lunch program. This program will be available Monday – Friday from 11:30-12:30. (Please note the new time frame and refer to usd305.com for locations.)

It is important that we all continue to reinforce habits that prevent the spread of germs.

WASH hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

AVOID touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

COVER your mouth-nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

AVOID contact with people who are sick.

STAY home while you are sick and avoid contact with others.

STAY AT LEAST 6 FEET AWAY from others when in a public setting.

By working together we can limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Stay healthy,

Superintendent Linn Exline