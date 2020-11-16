USD 305 Changes Fan Attendance Policy

The increasing number of COVID cases has prompted USD 305 to change its attendance policy for athletic events.

According to USD 305, they have been working closely with the Saline County Health Department to contact trace every confirmed COVID test of a student or staff member. The vast majority of cases are traced back to community contact, not transmission in the schools.

Both the case numbers and the contact tracing reveal that school safety precautions work. The masking, hourly hand hygiene, temperature checkpoints, cleaning protocols and social distancing as possible are suppressing COVID spread within USD 305 schools.

Contact between people outside the school environment is the primary reason behind the positive cases.

Due to the current community health conditions, and effective immediately, additional limits for spectators will be in place at USD 305 athletic events. Specifics include:

Visiting fans are not allowed.

Each USD 305 participant will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets (for immediate family only) for any home events.

No tickets will be sold at the door. (No extra tickets will be available.)

Ticket holders should be on-site only during the time of their student’s competition. Parents/guardians are asked to Arrive just in time for their student’s event/game Leave the facility after their student is finished participating



USD 305 will continue to work with the Saline County Health Department to monitor community status. Please help us protect education and opportunities for our students by remaining vigilant in practicing safety precautions such as