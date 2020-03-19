USD 305 Asks Parents to Help In Survey Question

Salina Public Schools asks parents and guardians to answer two questions to assist in the creation of a new learning plan for students.

Parents can answer the questions by:

• Following a link in an email from the district

• Answering the questions by responding to an automated phone call

The survey asks families about internet or Wi-Fi access. This data is needed because one of the three options for learning under the Kansas State Department of Education’s continuous learning plan is online learning.

Since Governor Kelly’s announcement on Tuesday that Kansas students would not be coming back to full-day, whole-class instruction, USD 305 administrators have been anticipating new guidelines about the continuous learning plan. Those guidelines, created by a statewide committee of Kansas teachers, arrived today.

At USD 305, teachers will use this to create a new learning model for Salina students. Staff are already considering what this will look like. This afternoon a group of teachers met to review the new guidelines and develop recommendations.

Next, more teachers will be involved to develop the learning plan. Information will be shared with parents as soon as it is available.

District staff members are committed to reestablishing learning, structure and stability as quickly as possible. Salina Public Schools will continue to communicate through parent notifications, our website (usd305.com), local media outlets and on social media.