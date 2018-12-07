USD 305 Alerts About Advertising Scam

Salina USD 305 is alerting the community to a possible scam linked to the promise of advertisement opportunities.

According to the district, local businesses have been contacted and sent invoices for advertisements by a company not associated with USD 305 or its high schools.

USD 305 does not use outside companies to garner advertising on behalf of its athletic programs. While USD 305 board policy does not allow advertisements in district facilities, other advertising opportunities are only offered by school personnel – not outside companies.

If you believe you have become the victim of a potential scam, please contact local law enforcement.