USD 305 Adjusts Fan Attendance Policy

On December 8, 2020 KSHSAA Board of Directors revised their fan attendance guidance. Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.

As a result of this decision, USD 305 will adopt the following procedures regarding spectators. These procedures will apply to all two-team events.

Each home and visiting participant will be allowed two tickets for their parent/guardian to use. The tickets must be used by an adult parent or guardian of their child. Tickets will not be shared. If the parent/guardian does not use the ticket then the tickets are not used.

Participants include players, managers, cheerleaders and dance team members.

Parents/guardians may attend their participant’s game only and should arrive right before the contest and exit the facility once their child is done participating.

Every person entering the facility must wear a face covering properly the entire time they are at the event. Parents/guardians from different households should social distance from each other.

Visiting participants will NOT be provided tickets to multi-team competitions which could include bowling, swimming and diving, and wrestling tournaments. Because these events involve students competing against multiple school teams at the same time, visiting parents/guardians are not allowed at these events.

USD 305 will continue to work with the Saline County Health Department to monitor community status. Please help us protect education and opportunities for our students by remaining vigilant in practicing safety precautions such as