USD 240-Twin Valley Schools Name New Superintendent

Jeremy BohnMarch 27, 2020

A former Salina resident is named Superintendent of an Ottawa County district.

Pam Irwin is named Superintendent for USD 240-Twin Valley, which includes Bennington and Tescott schools. The announcement was made by the district’s Board of Education on Friday.

Irwin worked at USD 305-Salina for 10 years before taking an administration role at USD 475-Geary County in 2017 where she has worked ever since.

Irwin is set to take over the Superintendent role on July 1 and takes over for Fred Van Ranken.

