Urination In Public Leads to Aggravated Assault

Jeremy BohnApril 30, 2020

A Salina man is under arrest after he allegedly pointed a knife at a victim.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to a call of a man with a knife in the 1200 block of W. Crawford St. on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m.

A female victim says she witnessed a male subject urinating behind Dollar General, 1200 W. Crawford, on Wednesday afternoon. She advised the man that what he was doing is illegal before she went back inside Napa Auto Parts next door, 1124 W. Crawford.

The subject then approached the victim at the back door of Napa and began yelling through the door. The victim opened the door and the subject allegedly produced a knife with the blade extended and pointed it in the direction of the victim.

After the victim called law enforcement, they found Shane Boyer, 43, Salina, in the 1300 block of W. Crawford and in possession of a folding knife.

Boyer is under arrested and facing aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

 

