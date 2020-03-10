Updates on Kansas Coranvirus Connections

A Kansas woman is continuing to be treated for the coronavirus. Officials at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, announced yesterday that the patient is doing well. The woman, who is a Johnson County resident under 50-years-old, had arranged to be taken to an isolated area of the hospital, and officials say no other patients, caregivers or visitors were exposed to the patient. Officials say the patient’s family members are currently under volunteer quarantine.

A woman who underwent testing in Cowley County does not have the coronavirus. Officials say the woman recently went to a hospital in Winfield after suffering from a fever and respiratory distress. Cowley County health officials say the woman was tested as a precautionary measure. As of yesterday, there has been one confirmed coronavirus case in Kansas.

Special Olympics Kansas is canceling several events due to concern over the coronavirus. Officials say state basketball and cheerleading tournaments scheduled for March 14th and 15th in Topeka and March 20th and 21st in Hays have been cancelled. Other cancelled events include all Young Athletes Programs and local team practices through March 23rd as well as the KU Unified Basketball Championship game on March 19th. Officials say the Special Olympics serves a population where many are at an increased risk due to age or compromised immune systems.