UPDATE: Vehicle Believed To Be Involved In Hit and Run Found, No Suspects

UPDATE: The vehicle believed to be involved in a Wednesday evening hit and run in far west Saline County has been located, however, the person who was driving it has not yet been found or identified.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a silver Ford Mustang with dark racing stripes was found abandoned in the 11000 block of W. Stimmel Rd. at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Soldan says that the vehicle has damage on it consistent with what was described in the crash.

After talking with a neighbor in the area who says that the car had been there all day Thursday, authorities believe that the car was abandoned immediately after the crash.

Law enforcement has traced the owner of the car to a person who lives in Alden, Kan. but has not been able to contact the owner yet.

The vehicle is believed to be involved in a hit and run crash with another vehicle near milepost 18 on K-140 Highway Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL: The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash near the Ellsworth/Saline county line.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 18 on K-140 Highway, just inside of the Saline County line with Ellsworth.

Kyle Johnson, 27, Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound on K-140 and noticed a silver Ford Mustang from behind attempting to pass him. The Mustang then struck the left rear corner of Johnson’s vehicle, which caused him to skid across the roadway and rolling one time before coming to a rest on the vehicle’s wheels.

The Mustang in question also spun out on the highway. However, when the driver was able to regain control, they left the scene and continued eastbound on K-140.

Johnson suffered minor injuries in wreck but refused medical treatment. His vehicle, a 1995 Ford Mustang, was towed away from the scene.

Authorities are searching for a silver Ford Mustang with dark blue racing stripes. The Mustang should have damage from the wreck to right-front fender as the car lost a fender flare and also lost a personalized tag. However, authorities were unable to read what the plate says.