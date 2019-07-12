Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 66 °

BREAKING NEWS

Update: Vehicle Arson Case

KSAL StaffJuly 12, 2019

Salina Police provided more details Friday regarding a stolen car that was destroyed by fire this week.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Shana Clevenger of Salina reported her 2011 Ford Edge stolen just before 6am on June 24.

The vehicle was recovered later that evening around 9:30pm.

Police say seventeen days later, Clevenger reported the vehicle stolen once again from the 800 block of E. Wayne Street – this time the Ford was found abandoned and burning in the 5000 block of S. Centennial.

A crew from RFD #6 responded to the blaze and extinguished the fire. The car was destroyed and listed as a total loss at $6,500.

The incident is considered arson and remains under investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Chapman’s Wiggins Selected to...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed nine people to the KANSASWORKS State Board including a represe...

July 12, 2019 Comments

NY Group Buys Wichita’s Towne...

Kansas News

July 12, 2019

Update: Vehicle Arson Case

Kansas News

July 12, 2019

Rock Chalk Fossils at Salina Librar...

Top News

July 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

NY Group Buys WichitaR...
July 12, 2019Comments
Update: Vehicle Arson Cas...
July 12, 2019Comments
Malfunctioning Toll Booth...
July 12, 2019Comments
Getting Ready to “M...
July 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH