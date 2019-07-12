Update: Vehicle Arson Case

Salina Police provided more details Friday regarding a stolen car that was destroyed by fire this week.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Shana Clevenger of Salina reported her 2011 Ford Edge stolen just before 6am on June 24.

The vehicle was recovered later that evening around 9:30pm.

Police say seventeen days later, Clevenger reported the vehicle stolen once again from the 800 block of E. Wayne Street – this time the Ford was found abandoned and burning in the 5000 block of S. Centennial.

A crew from RFD #6 responded to the blaze and extinguished the fire. The car was destroyed and listed as a total loss at $6,500.

The incident is considered arson and remains under investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.