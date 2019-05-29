Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 51 °

UPDATE: Truck in Ditch Leads Police to Suspect

Jeremy BohnMay 29, 2019

A truck stuck in a ditch led police officers to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly knocked a woman’s teeth out.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Holmes Rd. where a subject got his truck stuck in a ditch on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

The subject, 61-year-old Salina man, Kevin Knight, was the driver of the truck and had asked authorities for help. However, he was a suspect from a confrontation the previous night that left a woman with several missing teeth.

Knight was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, stalking, misdemeanor domestic battery, battery, damage to property and a violation of a protection order.

ORIGINAL: Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-year-old  woman from Salina

According to Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Ash St. A passerby saw a male and female arguing on the sidewalk around 11:30 – 11:40 PM on Monday night and called the police. When officers arrived, the male suspect had left the scene but the female was still there in need of medical attention. Her injuries included lacerations to her face and several missing teeth.

After some investigating the SPD has determined who their top suspect is and they are currently searching for him.

There was an: Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Stalking, Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Protection Order.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart’s Dynasty Contin...

Mother Nature tried to put an end to the state championship run for Sacred Heart. Rain forced mul...

May 29, 2019 Comments

Sneed Withdraws from NBA Draft, Ret...

Sports News

May 29, 2019

Dotson to return to Kansas for his ...

Sports News

May 29, 2019

Quentin Grimes finalizes decision

Sports News

May 29, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library to Mark 50th Anni...
May 29, 2019Comments
President Grants Kansas G...
May 29, 2019Comments
Over the Top
May 29, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Truck in Ditch Le...
May 29, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH