UPDATE: Stolen Car From Rural Salina Is Found in N.M.

UPDATE: A car, which was stolen from a rural Salina residence earlier this week, is found in New Mexico.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News a stolen 2004 Buick Lesabre that belongs to a Solomon woman, was found in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday night.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque Police located the vehicle behind a Chevron gas station. The vehicle had apparently been there a couple of days before it was located.

The car was stolen sometime between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 from a residence at 2941 S. Simpson Rd, about three miles southeast of Salina.

There was property also inside of the vehicle, including tool boxes with tools and a shot gun at the time of its theft. Authorities are still searching the vehicle to locate evidence and have not yet indicated if the shot gun was still inside.

The vehicle is valued at $1,500.

ORIGINAL (9-1-20): A light blue vehicle, that had a shot gun stored inside, is stolen from a rural Salina residence.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the stolen vehicle is a 2004 Buick Lesabre that is light blue in color and valued at $1,500.

The car has a small dent in the right front fender and has an NRA sticker in the bottom left corner of the rear windshield. It also has a Kansas tag: 631-GDX. The vehicle theft is believed to have happened between Saturday and Sunday from a home at 2941 S. Simpson Rd., about three miles southeast of Salina.

The owner, 31-year-old Kajsa Erickson, Solomon, went to her brother’s house with her key attached to a lanyard around her neck. At some point during the night, she lost the key.

Also in the car at the time of its theft were two tools boxes full of miscellaneous tools and a 12-gauge Mossberg shot gun.

Total loss is $2,185.