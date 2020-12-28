UPDATE: Second ATV Stolen From the Same Property

UPDATE: A second 4-wheeler is stolen from the same property as a prior theft.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that a second 2005 Arctic Cat 400 ATV was stolen from a storage shed at 2924 E. Old 40 Highway.

Sheriff’s deputies had been there earlier on Tuesday of last week to investigate a theft involving an ATV. Later that day, the owner found that another of his 4-wheelers had been stolen as the latch on the storage shed was damaged. Investigators believe that the second theft occurred between when deputies left the scene the first time and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner is out over a combined $10.000 of property as both ATV’s are valued at $3,500, each. Also stolen from the property was a trail camera that was left on the driveway, trash can, hedge trimmers, a Kraftsman Welder, electric snowblower and some motor oil.

ORIGINAL (12-23): An ATV was stolen from a rural property east of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Tuesday, deputies were sent to a farmstead in the 2900 block of E. Old 40 Highway to investigate a burglary.

Thieves reportedly broke into multiple sheds and outbuildings and stole a 2005 Arctic Cat ATV valued at $3,585.

The vehicle is red in color with a 250 cc engine. The owner told investigators the keys were in the ATV.

The loss and damage total could rise as the owner goes through other buildings to take an inventory of property that could be missing.