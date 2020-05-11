Update: Saturday’s Slow Speed Chase

An argument about money owed between two adult siblings ends after a slow speed pursuit and an arrest.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Damarqus Harden was taken into custody after he allegedly threw a brick and hit his sister’s car on Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of Glendale , shattering the rear window of her 2013 Kia Sportage.

Police say Harden then drove around corner in his 2010 Ford F-150 and struck her vehicle’s side mirror causing more damage.

A short time later a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the pickup at the Kwik Shop at 2003 S. Ohio and attempted to make a stop. Police say Harden was driving about 35-40 mph as he wound his way to the intersection near Magnolia and Huntington and stopped short of spike strips that were deployed by law enforcement.

Harden is facing multiple charges in the case that could include 2 counts of aggravated endangerment of a child because his two young nephews were in the Kia when he struck the mirror. He is also facing speeding and felony flee and elude charges as well. No one involved in the incidents were hurt.

Original Story:

An incident which began with a truck allegedly ramming a vehicle ended with a slow speed pursuit winding through a South Salina neighborhood and a man taken into custody.

The incident began when police were called to the area of Briarwood Drive and Cloud Street to a report of one vehicle ramming another vehicle which had a woman and children in it.

A suspect vehicle led police on a chase from the scene, headed south on Ohio Street. The chase turned east on Wayne Avenue and wound through that area of South Salina at a slow speed.

The chase went south on Huntington. It ended with an officer deploying spike strips at the corner of Sherwood and Huntington.

The truck stopped before running over the spike strips. The driver got out and surrendered to police.

Further details, including names, were nor immediately available.