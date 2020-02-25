UPDATE: I-70 Now Closed At Salina

Unexpected, heavy snow has caused numerous issues in the central part of Kansas on Tuesday morning. That has caused Interstate-70 to close at Salina, westbound.

Due to numerous crashes and cars blocking the roadways, I-70 has been closed at Salina and westbound, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Travelers will need to find an alternative route.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has reported heavy snow of up to 12 inches in Sylvan Grove, which is located in Lincoln County. That snow fell all within the span of two hours on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, snowy, slick roads caused numerous slide offs and wrecks on Interstate-135 near the Saline/McPherson County line. The Kansas Highway Patrol recommends travelers to delay their travels if possible this morning to allow road crews to clear the roads.

The National Weather Service has also issued an update on anticipated snowfall amounts for Central Kansas.

KSAL News will have more updates to follow.

ORIGINAL: Another round of winter weather is expected to impact much of the state on Tuesday, including central Kansas.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saline, Ellsworth, Lincoln and McPherson counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that rain will impact the area before changing to snow early on Tuesday. Snow will last until the early evening hours.

One to two inches of snow can be expected along Interstate-70 by afternoon Tuesday. The National Weather Service warns that while accumulation on roadways may be minimal, be cautious because untreated bridges and overpasses may become slick on Tuesday.

Strong winds gusting between 35 and 40 mph will also influence the region on Tuesday.