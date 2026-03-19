UPDATE: Diesel Fuel Leaks Into lake

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for the Tuttle Creek Cove on the Tuttle Creek Lake.

According to the agency, the issuance of the stream advisory results from the release of diesel fuel from a tank on a commercial barge. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and theKDHE are assessing the extent of the spill to maintain minimal impact on the affected area.

The Corps of Engineers reported on Monday the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:45 when a fuel cell holding approximately 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel became submerged in 20 feet of water. High wind and wave action from the lake are suspected to be the cause of the incident.

According to the Corps, a comprehensive water quality sampling and monitoring plan has been developed. This plan will guide future decisions regarding downstream releases. At this time, impacts appear to be limited to surface water in the immediate vicinity of the incident.

A specialized dive team began on-site dive operations on Wednesday. The primary goal is to assess the condition of the submerged fuel tank, and develop and execute a plan to safely recover it. Until the tank is recovered and its contents can be measured, the exact quantity of fuel lost cannot be determined.

The public are advised to avoid the cove until recovery and remediation efforts are concluded.