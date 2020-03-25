UPDATE: Chase Suspect Allegedly Stole High-End Equipment

Salina Police release additional information and charges about a Salina man who stole several thousand dollars worth of heavy-duty equipment, then leading authorities on a high speed pursuit before eventually being arrested on Tuesday.

Tanner Wheeler, 24, Salina, is accused of stealing numerous items from an Evergy substation warehouse at 429 N. 2nd St. on Monday night. Wheeler fled Saline County Sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours Tuesday before he was captured and arrested in the city of Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that after Wheeler’s high speed pursuit on Tuesday morning, law enforcement recovered from his vehicle an hydraulic press head and case valued at $1,300, another hydraulic pump and case valued at $6,000, electrical line connectors valued at $3,000, a battery operated press valued at $1,500, a gas analyzer valued at $4,000 and several miscellaneous tools.

Hanus says that the total amount of stolen property recovered is $17,800. SPD is still looking for a Stihl brand chainsaw, however.

Wheeler is facing additional charges including burglary, theft and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

ORIGINAL: A Salina man who led authorities on a high speed pursuit was arrested after being found hiding in a backyard.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News 24-year-old Tanner Wheeler was arrested early Tuesday after a fleeing from a deputy’s patrol unit on a country road. Soldan says a deputy pulled up to check on a Dodge Durango that was parked near a field in the 1700 block of of N. Cunningham Road around 1am Tuesday.

Wheeler then sped away winding his way back into Salina at speeds reaching 100 mph, running stop signs and at times switching off his head and tail lights to try and elude deputies until he ultimately pulled over, jumped out and ran. Wheeler was found hiding in a backyard of a home near Iron and S. 11th and taken into custody.

He’s now facing multiple charges in connection to fleeing officers plus drug charges after Deputies reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine in the SUV.

An unidentified female passenger who ran from the scene could also be facing charges in the case.