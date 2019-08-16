UPDATE: Body Found in Southwest Salina

Police were on the scene Friday after a body was discovered in a field in Southwest Salina

The body was discovered Friday morning at around 9:15 southwest of the intersection of Crawford and Centennial. It was in a field west of the flood control levy, between the levy and Interstate 135.

Officers secured the area, and were processing the scene.

A drone was taking photos from above as other officers worked the scene down below.

