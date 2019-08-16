Salina, KS

UPDATE: Body Found in Southwest Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 16, 2019

Police were on the scene Friday after a body was discovered in a field in Southwest Salina

The body was discovered Friday morning at around 9:15 southwest of the intersection of Crawford and Centennial. It was in a field west of the flood control levy, between the levy and Interstate 135.

Officers secured the area, and were processing the scene.

A drone was taking photos from above as other officers worked the scene down below.

KSAL News will have more details when they are available.

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are on the scene where a body has been discovered in a field.

The body was discovered Friday morning southwest  of the intersection of Crawford and Centennial in the area of the flood control levy.

KSAL News is on the scene and will have more details when they are available.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

