UPDATE: ATV Found Abandoned Was Stolen

UPDATE: An ATV found abandoned south of the Salina Regional Airport early Monday morning was stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the 2009 750cc Kawasaki Brute Force ATV found near the intersection of Fairchilds Rd. and Water Well Rd. has since been returned to its owner–who lives on Fairchilds.

Investigation found that the machine was stolen before it was found at 4:17 a.m. Monday. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

ORIGINAL (11-23): An abandoned ATV is found just outside of the Salina city limits early Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a red 2009 750cc Kawasaki Brute Force ATV was found on the edge of the roadway near the intersection of Fairchilds Rd. and Water Well Rd. at 4:17 a.m. Monday. This area is just south of the Salina Regional Airport.

The ATV has been modified with a tank sprayer mounted on to the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owner of the vehicle.