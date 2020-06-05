UPDATE: Arrest Made in Drug Exchange Gone Bad

Salina Police have made an arrest in a drug exchange that turned bad on Wednesday, as well as an update on the status with the victim who was hit by a truck.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities apprehended Koltton Glavin, 24, Beverley, Kan., for his alleged involvement in the Wednesday evening incident where he was driving a truck that hit a Salina woman.

Forrester says through investigation, authorities learned that Glavin was called to the 1200 block of Andrew at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to complete a drug transaction for methamphetamine. When Glavin arrived, he presented a bag full of ice cream salt instead of the illegal narcotic and was paid $450.

The victim, 45-year-old Ronika Trembley, Salina, realized that the bag was not meth and attempted to grab on to the vehicle as Glavin attempted to leave. Glavin’s truck struck a van causing damage that belonged to the resident of the home, Reesa Huiett. It also resulted in serious injuries to Trembley, who sustained a head injury, lacerations to her face and a broken pelvis. She remains in care at a Wichita hospital as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, SPD received information from the victim’s son that he heard that Glavin was the individual driving the vehicle that struck Trembley. Police were then notified that the vehicle involved was at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 2875 S. 9th St., on Thursday afternoon. They witnessed Glavin leave the restaurant and arrested him.

Glavin is charged aggravated battery, distribution of a simulated controlled substance, theft by deception and criminal damage to property.

There was also another young male and female involved inside of the truck during the incident and authorities expect more charges to come for their involvement.

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are searching for three people who were in a pickup that struck a Salina woman and dove away while she bled on the ground.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Ronika Trembley was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS and then transported to a Wichita hospital with a head injury.

Police say on Wednesday evening around 5:30pm Trembley was visiting with Reesa Huiett in the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Andrew. A group pulled up in a blue, Dodge Ram 1500 truck and were asking the women about street addresses.

Trembly approached the front of the pickup to speak with them and was struck as the driver pulled away. Police used area video to get a partial Kansas tag number – 800 on the blue, Dodge Ram.

The occupants are described as three young people, two males and a female.

Huiett’s Chevy van was also slightly damaged as the truck left the scene. Captain Forrester says investigators expect more details to emerge about this incident in the coming days.