UPDATE: Alleged Pump Mart Robber Arrested

UPDATE: An investigation has turned up a Salina man who law enforcement believe is responsible for robbing a Salina convenience store over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Jose Ramirez, Jr., Salina, is arrested in connection with a Sunday evening robbery at Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th St. He was arrested at his home at 340 S. Ohio St. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ramirez is alleged to have used a knife while holding it against the clerk’s chest when he stole money from the store’s cash register, as well as cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Authorities are requesting aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness charges related to the robbery.

Ramirez also had a prior warrant for failure to appear and when he was detained by authorities, they allegedly found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

ORIGINAL (6-22): Salina Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store with a knife.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that that the robbery occurred at Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th St., at 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

A subject came in and asked for lottery scratch tickets. While the 59-year-old female clerk was helping the man, he grabbed her shirt, pulled out a knife and put it against the clerk’s chest. The man then demanded that the woman open the register where he took the money from inside as well as cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The subject is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25-years-old, and was wearing a gray t-shirt. He left in a maroon 4-door passenger car.

The victim was able to provide police with a partial tag number and police are using video surveillance from the surrounding neighborhood to try to identify the subject involved.