UPDATE: 2 Hurt in Officer Involved Shooting

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2020

Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Salina late Friday afternoon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells KSAL News KBI agents were conducting an operation in Salina at around 4 p.m. when they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Two subjects were shot near Cherokee and Choctaw, and have been transported to the hospital.

The KBI agents were uninjured and no other law enforcement officers present were injured.

ORIGINAL: A shooting incident that happened late Friday afternoon in west Salina is under investigation.

A large law enforcement presence is in the area of Choctaw and Cherokee. Several agencies are on the scene, and have marked off a crime scene.

Police told KSAL News at the scene a Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime scene team is enroute and will take over the investigation.

The KBI indicated they will release preliminary details soon.

