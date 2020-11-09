UPDATE: 1 Teen Arrested in Suspicion of Stealing a Gun and Coins

UPDATE: A Salina teenager has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon break-in in far northern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that a 17-year-old Salina teen was found with a stolen 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun on Friday and is believed to have been involved in the home break-in. The teen has been arrested.

The gun is believed to have been stolen with another gun and thousands of dollars worth of coins from 7701 W. Satanta Rd.–just south of Culver, Kan.

Soldan says that deputies are working to identify a second individual who was with the teen.

ORIGINAL (11/6): A suspect breaks in to a far northern Saline County residence and steals numerous guns with some coins.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the break-in happened at 7701 W. Satanta Rd.–just south of Culver, Kan.–on Thursday afternoon.

The resident returned home to find that the back door had its window broken out. The intruder then reached down to unlock the door and gained entry.

Stolen is $1,917 worth of rolled coins (pennies, nickles, dimes and quarters) from a dresser drawer, a Remington .22 caliber rifle and a 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Total loss is $2,417.