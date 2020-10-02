Up On the Roof: DJ to Raise $5,000 For United Way

Salina Area United Way is partnering with Salina radio station group Meridian Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the 2020 Campaign. Hannah Holt with Salina Radio Station Y 93.7 will be stationed on Taco John’s roof on Iron Street from 8am to 8pm this Saturday.

Your help is needed to get Hannah off the roof. Salina Area United Way staff and board members will be accepting donations as you enter the parking lot. Taco John’s will also be running a special meal that day of 3 tacos, crunchy or soft, medium potato ole and medium drink with $1 from each order going back to the Salina Area United Way.

“We are so excited to be given the opportunity to work with two awesome businesses, Rocking M Media and Taco John’s. We just kicked off our campaign and what better way to start than with this fundraiser!” said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for Salina Area United Way. “Thank you to both Rocking M Media and Taco John’s for partnering with us.”

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312