Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 70 °

Unknown Soldier Replica Coming to Abilene

KSAL StaffJune 26, 2018

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will host the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica this weekend on Sunday, and then again on Monday.

According to Visit Abilene,  the special temporary exhibit will be located inside the museum building lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There is no fee to view this temporary display; however, regular admission fees will apply to view the Eisenhower exhibits in the library building and tour the boyhood home.

The replica is exactly half the size of the original in Arlington National Cemetery and includes three crypt covers from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. Created by the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga., as a National Service project by the Americanism Committee, the replica was built with the assistance and permission of the Arlington National Cemetery. Members of the club travel cross-country with the replica to share and educate others about this memorial.

President Eisenhower is one of only three presidents to preside over a burial ceremony at the Tomb. That ceremony took place at Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater on May 30, 1958. They are marking the 60th anniversary of Eisenhower’s presiding over the burial of the WWII and Korean War unknowns.

The replica will travel to Greeley, Colo. for display July 3-5 at Veteran’s Monument Bittersweet Park.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Unknown Soldier Replica Coming to A...

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will host the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica this weekend o...

June 26, 2018 Comments

Independence Day Fun And Fireworks ...

Top News

June 26, 2018

K-State’s Risner Named 2017-18 Bi...

Sports News

June 26, 2018

Rebels Sweep Scrappy Hesston Team

Sports News

June 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pumping Up The Volume
June 26, 2018Comments
Kenwood Cove Named Best W...
June 25, 2018Comments
Kansas School Funding Sti...
June 25, 2018Comments
Salina Woman and Fiance K...
June 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH