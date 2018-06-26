Unknown Soldier Replica Coming to Abilene

The Eisenhower Presidential Library will host the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica this weekend on Sunday, and then again on Monday.

According to Visit Abilene, the special temporary exhibit will be located inside the museum building lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There is no fee to view this temporary display; however, regular admission fees will apply to view the Eisenhower exhibits in the library building and tour the boyhood home.

The replica is exactly half the size of the original in Arlington National Cemetery and includes three crypt covers from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. Created by the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga., as a National Service project by the Americanism Committee, the replica was built with the assistance and permission of the Arlington National Cemetery. Members of the club travel cross-country with the replica to share and educate others about this memorial.

President Eisenhower is one of only three presidents to preside over a burial ceremony at the Tomb. That ceremony took place at Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater on May 30, 1958. They are marking the 60th anniversary of Eisenhower’s presiding over the burial of the WWII and Korean War unknowns.

The replica will travel to Greeley, Colo. for display July 3-5 at Veteran’s Monument Bittersweet Park.