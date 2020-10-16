United Way Month in Salina

For more than 80 years, the Salina Area United Way brings together businesses, government agencies, community organizations, and committed individuals in a united effort to fund needs in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The citizens of the Salina Area United Way’s ten-county service area receive great benefits from the many programs the non-profit provides.

As Salina Area United Way Month kicks off, the Board of Directors invites you to join others who give to the United Way Campaign. Past contributions have funded a multitude of service organizations providing much-needed services in our community. Donations to the Salina Area United Way support programs and projects including, one-on-one mentoring relationships, mental health services in area schools, quality childcare options, and programs to increase self-reliance.

To donate to the 2020 Campaign “Building Bridges”:

Mail Checks to 113 N 7th St., Suite 201

Text 2020CAMPAIGN to 41444

Online at www.unitedwaysalina.org

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org.