United Way Make A Difference Grant Openings

The Salina Area United Way’s 2020 Make A Difference Grant funding process is open.

According to the agency, they are awarding $75,000 in Make A Difference Grants this year. The purpose of the Make A Difference grant is to be responsive to community needs. Consideration will be given to programs which make a difference in our communities. The Salina Area United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

All 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization or Government/Public or Educational Institution or Church or Other organizations in the Salina Area United Way 10 county service area (Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Russell, Osborne) which provide programs with measurable impact in one of our three locally determined focus areas, are eligible to apply for funding. The 2020 Make A Difference Grant application is available on the website at https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/2020MakeADifference or may be obtained by calling 785-827-1312 or emailing [email protected].

The United Way in Salina has adopted three community goals in the Impact Areas of Health, Education, and Financial Stability:

HEALTH: Increase the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

EDUCATION: Raise the graduation rate

FINANCIAL STABILITY: Reduce the number of families who are financially unstable

Funds raised by the Salina Area United Way are awarded through competitive grants. The Make A Difference Grant application opens Monday, March 9th. All applications will be due by Friday, April 17th at noon. All applications need to be submitted to [email protected]. The maximum annual grant awarded to applicants will not exceed $10,000. Due to limited funding, partial grants may be awarded.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.