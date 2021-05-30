United Way Hosting Kid’s Book Drive

The Salina Area United Way is hosting a children’s book drive, beginning on Tuesday.

According to the organization, the event is June 1 – 11. Drop off new and gently used children’s books (birth through high school reading levels) at 113 N 7th, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Because the Salina Area United Way’s summer reading program, Raising Active Wild Readers, successfully distributed 2030 books last summer, we need to restock. The RAWR program is asking for donations of picture books and board books, beginning and advanced chapter books, graphic novels, and culturally diverse books,” said Brenda Gutierrez, program director for the Salina Area United Way.

The Salina Area United Way is partnering with the USD 305 Summer Meal Service Program for the book distribution. After kids pick up their free curbside lunch, their next stop can be for a free book. Children are encouraged to make their book selection, or United Way staff and volunteers will assist children who choose to remain in the vehicle.

“Books in the home are a crucial element of early reading. Ultimately, reading ability impacts career choices as an adult. Good readers have brighter futures,” said Deb Kohn, USD 305 School To Career Coordinator.

Show your support. Join Salina Area United Way’s initiatives to improve early grade reading proficiency and to keep students on track for high school graduation, to be college or career ready.