United Way Distributes 2,030 Books

Did you see the Salina Area United Way CAMO van delivering free children’s books around the community this summer?

The Salina Area United Way used its Community Action Mobile Outreach (CAMO) van to get 2030 books to young readers during the five-week Raising Active Wild Readers (RAWR) program at four summer meal sites. Additionally, the week of June 22-26, 155 books were given out at the City of Salina Parks during the United Way Worldwide Week of Action.

One goal of the local United Way is to increase the high school graduation rate. Making books more widely available to children throughout the year is vital for reading success and improvement of graduation rates. This summer, 42 volunteers invested their time to help youth and families in the community.

“One of the most important things we can do for our kids is to get quality books in their hands,” said Kylee Hofmeier, Salina USD 305 Teacher of the Year. “It is amazing we have a community that helps build our students’ libraries at home.”

Through the community’s generosity, 3000+ children’s books were collected during the book drive in July. Some books were placed in the “Free Little’ libraries across the city to expand the RAWR program reach.

THANK YOU to area residents who collected children’s books and brought them to the United Way office downtown. Thank you also to the Salina Public Library, OCCK Transportation, Martinelli’s, McDonald’s, and Freddy’s for their RAWR support.

Please join Salina Area United Way’s initiative to improve early grade reading proficiency, keep students on track for high school graduation and college or career ready.