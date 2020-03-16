United Way Announces VITA Office Closing

Effective immediately the Salina Area United Way has decided with the COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns to close the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program office (VITA) for the remainder of this tax season.

The organization says the safety of their volunteers and the individuals who use this program are their number one concern. With the recommendation from the CDC that gatherings of 50 people or more in the US be canceled or postponed, they feel it is the best decision.

If you have already had your taxes completed through the VITA office and have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office. They will do our best to get all questions answered.

For more information about Salina Area United Way, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org. Or, contact Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312.