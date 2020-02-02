United Way Announces New Executive Director

The Salina Area United Way is under new leadership. The organization’s board of directors has hired Claire Mullen is its new executive director. She succeeds Amanda Michaelis.

Claire holds a Bachelor of General Studies from Fort Hays State University with a minor in Business Communications and Psychology. She is a Lean Green Belt, Leadership Salina graduate and mentor, on the Accessibility Advisory Board for City of Salina and a member of Rotary.

Claire previously was the Director of Mobility Management at OCCK Transportation. Prior to OCCK Transportation, Mullen was employed by In The Bag Cleaners and Alliance Monitoring Technologies, L.L.C., both in Wichita.

“Claire has consistently demonstrated leadership and effective communication with her past work experience. She brings expertise in drafting and implementing marketing plans and has experience in fundraising and grant writing,” said Amy Schreiner, Salina Area United Way Board President, adding, “Claire is passionate about our community and energetic to make a difference – which aligns perfectly with Salina Area United Way’s mission.”

Claire is excited about this opportunity and said, “The Salina Area United Way is a pillar for our community. It is such an exciting time to be able to be a part of this organization and to continue to help make a difference in the lives of so many in our community. Together, we can help those community members in need to achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.”

Claire is married to Tobey Mullen, who works at BE Wealth. They have a four-year-old son, Greyson, and two Labrador Retrievers.

The Board of Directors has scheduled a Community Meet and Greet on Tuesday, February 18, from 4 to 6 at the United Way office, 210 E. Walnut.

To learn more about Salina Area United Way and how you can be a part of this effort, please visit their website at www.unitedwaysalina.org. Claire can be reached at [email protected] or at 785-827-1312.