Unique Sale Planned at Unique Venue

A unique garage sale type event is planned to raise funds for on of the most unique venues in Salina.

A sale is planned this Saturday at the Temple in Downtown Salina. None of the items will have a price on them. To purchase, make a donation. Please be generous, this helps to save and maintain The Temple for everyone.

Everyone is invited to come browse through a variety of items including clothes, toys, books, household goods, vintage jewelry, and more. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Temple.

The Temple, which is a co-working space, boasts 160,000 square feet spread over seven floors with a ballroom, theater, commercial kitchen and office spaces to rent. Formerly known as the Masonic Temple, the Masons still share office space inside the facility.

Construction of the facility, originally known as the Masonic Temple, was started in 1922 and completed in 1927. “The Landmark of the Valley” is widely famed for its Ionic columns and row of copper gargoyles along the roof line.

The Temple was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2000.

The garage sale is part of a capital campaign to address some much needed improvements. Funds are being raised to provide two new elevators, updated ADA compliant restrooms, and air conditioning for the theatre.

The Temple’s garage sale is this Saturday, July 20th, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.