Unique High School Theatre Workshops Offered this Summer

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation is pleased to bring the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts to NW Kansas this summer. The Foundation is sponsoring four, week-long musical theatre workshops for high school students (incoming freshman through graduating seniors).

From the first word to the final bow, students conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse, produce and perform an original piece of musical theatre in collaboration with a staff of professionals and educators.

Workshop schedule:

June 4-8, 2018 Phillipsburg, KS

June 11-15, 2018 Concordia, KS

June 18-22, 2018 Russell KS

June 25-29, 2018 Colby, KS

Students from surrounding communities and counties are encouraged to participate in a workshop closest to them. Registration is limited to the first 30 students in each location. For more information or to register, visit lovewell.org, and click on Apply, and then Kansas.

ABOUT THE LOVEWELL WORKSHOPS

The week-long day camp/workshop brings students from all different creative backgrounds together to create an original work of musical theatre from scratch! The experience is about the creative process. While the performance is an enormous part of the workshop, the focus is on the creation. To make it come together, the process needs writers, actors, poets, dancers, singers, dreamers, visual artists, musicians, composers, designers and creative students of ALL kinds.

The students will work with a team of professional artists to help utilize all the students’ gifts and explore the arts while forging new friendships and making memories to last a lifetime.

PARTICIPTION COSTS

Each workshop is limited to 30 students. The Hansen Foundation is underwriting the cost of the workshops so that the student participation fee is significantly discounted to $50. However, no student who is truly committed to participate will be denied the opportunity due to inability to pay. Scholarships are available.

ABOUT LOVEWELL

The Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts is a not-for-profit organization that brings students together with professional artists to conceive, create, compose, write, choreograph, design and produce and original musical in each workshop. The Lovewell team are artist who make their living as musical directors, playwrites, choreographers, composers, lyricists, etc.

Lovewell is based in Florida, but its roots are in Kansas. After a pilot in New York in 1984, the process became the “Lovewell Experience” in 1987 in Salina, Kansas. The director of the program is a Kansas native.

Today, Lovewell offers workshops all over the United states and also internationally. Learn more about Lovewell at www.lovewell.org

WHY THE HANSEN FOUNDATION IS OFFERING THIS

The Foundation has been working with communities in Northwest Kansas to identify programs, projects and initiatives that provide opportunities and improve the quality of life. The process, Strategic Doing, is being conducted in each of the 26 counties we serve. Through Strategic Doing, the Hansen Foundation has identified issues that have been self-identified in multiple counties. One such issue is a desire for increased arts and cultural opportunities.

Our partnership with Lovewell brings a unique opportunity to the young adults in Northwest Kansas that would otherwise not be available to them. The solid history and excellent reputation of the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts and positive response from previous participants, as well as Lovewell’s excitement when offered the opportunity to return to Kansas encouraged the foundation to partner with this innovative organization.

For more information on NW Kansas Arts opportunities sponsored by the Hansen Foundation, visit our website www.danehansenfoundation.org; click on Special Initiatives and NWKansas Arts.