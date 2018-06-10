Unique Festival Art Headed to Animal Shelter

Though the Smoky Hill River Festival has come and gone for another year, at least one reminder is staying behind. A unique mural which was created during the festival by an artist from Kansas City is staying in Salina to go on display.

Inspired by the Salina Animal Shelter’s work and the animals they find homes for, renowned KC graffiti artist Donald Ross, who goes by the name “Scribe” created a mural onsite. Festival goers were able to watch the characters in the mural evolve over the weekend.

Graffiti art created by “Scribe” can be see all round Kansas City, including at Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he is the staff artist.

The finished Salina mural is inspired by the famous “American Gothic” painting of a farmer, holding a pitchfork, standing beside his wife. The new Salina mural is similar, but instead of a farmer and his wife it depicts a whimsical dog and a cat.

The mural created by “Scribe” at the Smoky Hill River Festival will be installed at the Salina Animal Shelter.