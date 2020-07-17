Salina, KS

Unemployment Bonus Funding Ending

Todd PittengerJuly 17, 2020

A program which has been awarding and additional $600 a week to those collecting unemployment is set to end.  Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is set to expire Saturday, July 25th.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, individuals were eligible for the $600 payments from March 29, until July 25th if they were receiving state unemployment Regular Benefits, Shared Work, Trade Readjustment Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. If a claimant is owed retroactive payments that fall within the program’s time period, once they file and are approved, they will receive any benefits owed, including the $600 weekly benefit.

“We want to make sure that claimants are aware that the additional $600 payment from FPUC is ending on July 25,” Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said. “There is still time for Kansans to receive FPUC benefits. However, time is running out and unless Congress extends this program, it will end later this month. Other COVID-related unemployment assistance programs will remain in effect. Kansans are encouraged to apply for unemployment benefits today if they qualify, and the FPUC benefits will be added to your weekly payment.”

To date, the Kansas Department of Labor has paid out over $1.2 billion in unemployment claims to over 200,000 Kansans.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.

