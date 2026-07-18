Undersized but Undeniable, Hall and Redmond Pursue College Football Dreams

Griffin Hall and Armane Redmond are living proof that in the world of high school football, good things come in small packages.

Take Hall, Salina Central’s 5-foot-9, 175-pound quarterback, who enjoyed a breakout junior season in 2025, putting up better than 2,800 yards in total offense while helping the Mustangs claim their first Class 5A state championship in 20 years. Likewise, Redmond, a 5-7, 165, senior-to-be, rushed for over 1,000 yards and was a key component in underdog Salina South’s improbable playoff run.

Central and South surely will look to both Hall and Redmond to play even bigger roles this fall as the Mustangs try to replicate last year’s 12-1 championship season while the Cougars (3-8 in 2025) hope to use their postseason success as a springboard to a winning record since 2014.

For all their promise heading into the 2026 season — South and Central square off in a highly anticipated season opener on Sept. 4 — Redmon and Hall also have ambitions to continue their careers beyond high school. And therein lie their biggest challenge.

Griffin Hall stands tall, even at 5-9

At quarterback, college scouts put a premium on length, often disregarding prospects under 6 feet tall. Barring a late growth spurt, that is a major obstacle for Hall.

But Central coach Mark Sandbo is an unabashed Hall supporter regardless of his size, and the numbers bear him out.

Salina Central head coach Mark Sandbo

“I don’t know if there’s a team in the country that wouldn’t be talking to him if he had that type of size,” Sandbo said of Hall, who started all 13 games for the Mustangs, completing 66% of his passes for 1,827 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions while rushing for 980 yards and nine more scores. “Griffin is extremely special.”

“He can do it with his arm, he can do it with his legs, he can do it with his intelligence. He’s got all the boxes that you want to check from the quarterback position. But one of those boxes is that he’s 5-8, 170 or 180 pounds.”

Hall already has received interest from several top NAIA schools, Friends and Morningside in Iowa among them, but hopes to draw even more attention through summer camps and with a strong senior season.

“The physical traits might not be there, but when you watch me, I can do almost everything that all these (taller quarterbacks) can do,” Hall said during the Jake Sharp Top Prospects showcase in late May at Kansas Wesleyan’s JRI Stadium. “I’d like to showcase my skillset this year and take on a big leadership role and probably have a big role in the offense in what we do, and hopefully I’m rolling to the best of my abilities, so we can roll as a team.”

Hall spent the early part of his summer playing baseball, but from now on his focus is squarely on football and positioning himself for the upcoming season while also looking to impress the college scouts. In addition to the Sharp Top Prospects showcase, he attended a camp at Washburn University with plans for another at Fort Hays State.

Salina Central quarterback Griffin Hall

“I’m focusing a lot on my speed this summer and just continuing to get bigger strength-wise and then just being a leader,” Hall said last week. “And when I have opportunities, showing the coaches that I can perform at a high level.”

And what specifically does he have to offer at the next level?

“I think just my knowledge of the game and understanding of the game,” Hall said. “And also, not turning the ball over and being efficient with the football.”

Sandbo, for one, is convinced that Hall has much to offer a college team willing to overlook his physical stature.

“There’s only a few positions out there that they will overlook that length,” Sandbo said. But if he wants to, I think he could play at the next level and could play at a really high level.

“Everywhere we’ve been, from the Kansas State camp to Washburn, and everybody who’s seen him on tape, they’re like, ‘Man, we really like your quarterback.’ I’m biased, but somebody’s just got to take a shot at him.”

Versatility a key for Armane Redmond

While Hall battles concerns over his length, Redmond will have to convince scouts that he is sturdy enough at 165 pounds to withstand the physical demands of a college running back.

To that end, he also participated in the Sharp showcase as well as camps at Kansas State, Kansas, Washburn and Pittsburg State among others. He already has a Division I FCS offer from Drake.

Salina South running back Armane Redmond

“It’s definitely pushing me to work harder, being undersized” Redmond said. “My ability is not going to be an issue, but I know that I have to put on more weight to be (successful) in college, so that’s a big deal once that gets there.”

“But I’ve still got a whole year left to get there.”

South coach Christien Ozores is convinced even more offers will roll in for Redmond as the 2026 season unfolds.

Salina South head coach Christien Ozores

“Unless it’s Power Four, they’re not going to offer kids right now,” Ozores said. “They’re going to wait until after their senior season.”

“He has a lot of interest and a lot of schools like him, especially his personality, his leadership, and he’s the hardest worker in the room type of kid.”

As for Redmond’s size, Ozores isn’t overly concerned.

“Luckily, a running back, a lot of the schools I’ve talked to, they don’t care about their height,” he said. “It’s not like a quarterback where they’ve got to see over a 6-5 offensive lineman. It’s all about, can they run the ball?”

“A lot of guys actually like his size, and he’s a built kid. It’s not like he’s a frail 160, 165. He’s really strong in the weight room.”

Redmond touts his greatest strength as his versatility. Last year he rushed for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games while catching 10 passes out of the backfield.

“First, I’m an athlete,” Redmond said. “I could play anywhere on the field. I can play receiver, I can play a slot, play running back and defensive back.”

Ozores agreed that Redmond’s diverse skills should help him at the next level.

“That was something he improved on a lot, especially from his sophomore to junior year,” Ozores said.