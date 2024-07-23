Unauthorized Fire Destroys Shed

A metal shed was consumed by a fire after an unauthorized burn.

Operations Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News, yesterday lumber, timber and tree limbs were placed in a pile and burned at a distance from the shed. Wind carried the remnants of the fire to the outbuilding causing it to ignite.

The landowner did not give permission for anyone to burn on the property and was not present at the time of the fire.

Captain Hughes says there have been reports in the past of illegal dumping made on the property.

Loss of the shed was valued at $10,000. Tools along with furniture and a riding lawnmower were also burned, loss is listed at $1,500.

No suspects have been identified.