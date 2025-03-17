Umami Bowl Reopens in April

The fan favorite asian cuisine restaurant is making its return to Salina.

Umami Bowl is bringing back its unique taste of rice/kimchi bowls and soups with a fresh new look. Owner and Executive Chef Tony Dong tells KSAL News he is excited to reopen after the former location closed down in February, 2020.

“I think its good we are opening back up because alot of people liked it and it was very popular in the community” said Dong.

Dong stated the menu at the new location will be cost-effective with its same great taste, along with delivery and catering options.

The surrounding areas will also have a chance to experience Umami Bowl. Dong said a food truck will be sent out to a wide range of areas such as Lindsborg, McPherson, Chapman, Abilene, Concordia and more.

Umami Bowl is projected to open in Downtown Salina sometime this April, 2025 on 156 S. Sante Fe.

For the Umami Bowl Facebook page, go to https://www.facebook.com/theumamibowl/