Ulysses Ends Abilene’s Season Friday Night with 28-0 Victory

The Ulysses Tigers shut down Abilene’s offense enroute to a 28-0 opening round playoff victory at Paul Dennis Field in Abilene. The Cowboy’s unofficially totaled just 95 yards in the loss. Abilene finished the year 4-5 while Ulysses improved to 4-4 on the season and will take on top seeded McPherson next Friday. The Bullpups rolled Independence 71-13 Friday night to remain undefeated.

In the victory over Abilene the Ulysses scored on their second possession of the game on a 1 yard run by Andrew Nagel with 6:39 to play in the first quarter to lead 6-0. The Tigers would add a 31 yard field goal by Maurice Ochoa with 1:21 to play in the first to extend their lead to 9-0.

The only points in the second quarter came on a long pass play in which Devin Walker connected with Victor Perez on a 68 yard touchdown pass play. Walker was in the grasp of a defender but was let loose and fired a perfect strike to Perez for the score. The pass play would increase Ulysses’s lead to 16-0 with 2:39 to play in the half.

In the third quarter, Abilene’s punt unit was not able to get off the kick in the end zone which resulted in a safety which pushed the score to 18-0. Perez would add his second touchdown of the game on a 10 yard run with 10:45 left in the game to increase the lead to 25-0 for the Tigers. Their final points came on Ochoa’s 37 yard field goal with 6:14 to play to make the final 28-0 Ulysses.