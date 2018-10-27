Salina, KS

Ulysses Ends Abilene’s Season Friday Night with 28-0 Victory

Trent SanchezOctober 26, 2018

The Ulysses Tigers shut down Abilene’s offense enroute to a 28-0 opening round playoff victory at Paul Dennis Field in Abilene.  The Cowboy’s unofficially totaled just 95 yards in the loss.  Abilene finished the year 4-5 while Ulysses improved to 4-4 on the season and will take on top seeded McPherson next Friday.  The Bullpups rolled Independence 71-13 Friday night to remain undefeated.

In the victory over Abilene the Ulysses scored on their second possession of the game on a 1 yard run by Andrew Nagel with 6:39 to play in the first quarter to lead 6-0.  The Tigers would add a 31 yard field goal by Maurice Ochoa with 1:21 to play in the first to extend their lead to 9-0.

The only points in the second quarter came on a long pass play in which Devin Walker connected with Victor Perez on a 68 yard touchdown pass play.  Walker was in the grasp of a defender but was let loose and fired a perfect strike to Perez for the score.  The pass play would increase Ulysses’s lead to 16-0 with 2:39 to play in the half.

In the third quarter, Abilene’s punt unit was not able to get off the kick in the end zone which resulted in a safety which pushed the score to 18-0.  Perez would add his second touchdown of the game on a 10 yard run with 10:45 left in the game to increase the lead to 25-0 for the Tigers.  Their final points came on Ochoa’s 37 yard field goal with 6:14 to play to make the final 28-0 Ulysses.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

SACRED HEART DEFEATS ELLIS 34-7 IN ...

For the most part, the Sacred Heart offense played well Friday night, but it was the Knight defense ...

October 27, 2018 Comments

