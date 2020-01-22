BREAKING NEWS

Ugly Brawl to End Sunflower Showdown

Metro Source NewsJanuary 22, 2020

A bench-clearing brawl marks the end of the Sunflower Showdown between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University men’s basketball teams.

The fight began in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks’ 81-to-60 victory over the Wildcats last night at Allen Fieldhouse. Both benches emptied and punches were thrown after KU’s Silvio DeSousa blocked a shot from K-State’s DaJuan Gordon and then stood over him. Gordon had stole the ball as DeSousa was dribbling out the final seconds in the blowout win and drove the the basket for a layup.

DeSousa was also seen picking up a chair during the brawl, which was broken up by both teams’ coaching staffs and security.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

