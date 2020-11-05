UDPATE: Sheriff’s Office Announces Charges in Theft Ring, More to Come

UDPATE: Four people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a theft ring that concluded this past Monday, and more charges and arrests are expected.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Keyshawn Edwards, Salina, and 22-year-old Jacob Hewitt, Salina, have both been arrested on suspicion of numerous thefts from vehicles around the area.

Additionally, Soldan says that both 40-year-old Richard Anderson, Salina, and 31-year-old Brady Maxwell, Salina, are arrested as apart of the investigation, though, they haven’t been charged with the thefts or burglaries.

The arrests stem an investigation in to at least 15 thefts from vehicles from Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2 in Saline County. The four suspects were all found by a Salina Police officer in a stolen car at the Roadway Inn, 3932 S. 9th St., on Monday morning.

Edwards is facing non-residential burglary, four counts of burglary from a motor vehicle, six counts of theft and criminal trespass charges. Meanwhile, Hewitt is charged with non-residential burglary, four counts of of burglary from a motor vehicle, five counts of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Anderson and Maxwell have not been charged in the thefts, but both had warrants out for their arrest when they were found by police in the hotel. Maxwell faces an additional charge of obstruction for giving police a false name.

Soldan says that more charges and arrests are expected to follow from the ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL (11-2): Two potential suspects are under arrest and law enforcement are searching for another believed to have been involved in ring of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Saline County over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities have made two arrests on Monday morning, after a vehicle that was stolen from the Saline County community of Hedville, is found occupied with individuals by a Salina Police officer at the Roadway Inn, 3932 S. 9th St., Salina.

The officer located the stolen vehicle at 8 a.m. Monday, before the subjects inside all fled in to the hotel. Two have been arrested, but as of the Monday morning media briefing, one remains at large.

This stems from a weekend of thefts around Saline County that authorities believe to be connected. Of the currently 15 cases reported, all stem from having property stolen from unlocked vehicles between last Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Sunday. This includes the theft of two guns.

Soldan says that that the following reports have been filed:

7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28: 1300 block of S. Muir Rd.-Numerous items stolen from an unlocked vehicle totaling in $730 of loss. Owner believes that the theft occurred between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. (Property lost includes binoculars, flashlight, laser measure and three Burns & McDonnel hard hats.)

6:52 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30: 636 E. Shipton Rd.-A Taurus PT 111 .9mm hand gun–black in color–is stolen from an unlocked car resulting in a $250 loss.

9:22 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30: 408 W. Humbargar Rd.-Someone had rummaged through an unlocked vehicle, but no property is stolen. Believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9:20 a.m. Friday.

1:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30: 238 W. Rafter M Ln.-A tool box with 200 miscellaneous tools, business planner book and a DOT log book are all stolen from an unlocked car resulting in a $200 loss.

Friday, Oct. 30: 304 W. Humbargar Rd.-An owner's manual is stolen from an unlocked car, however, it is returned to the owner. Car appeared to be rummaged through, but nothing else was stolen.

Friday, Oct. 30: 328 W. Humbargar Rd.-An unlocked vehicle is rummaged through, but nothing is stolen.

9:12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31: 389 E. 2nd St., Assaria, Kan.-two laptop computers are stolen from an unlocked vehicle. One is a blue HP Laptop and the other is a black LG tablet. Total loss is listed at $500. It is believed to have occurred between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

3:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31: 133 N. Anderson, Assaria, Kan.-A leather purse with checks and a debit card is stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Total loss is $25 and is believed to have to occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 217 N. Elevator, Assaria, Kan.-An unlocked vehicle is entered and rummaged through, but nothing missing. Believed to have happened between the same time frame as the previous two Assaria incidents.

8:03 a.m.Sunday, Nov. 1: 4216 N. Sandy Ave.-A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .9 mm hand gun is stolen from an unlocked car in front of the residence resulting in a $516 loss. It is believed to have happened between 12:20 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 4277 N. Sandy Ave.-An Apple watch–black in color–and a Wells Fargo debit card are both stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Monday, Nov. 2: Saline County Sheriff's deputies receive reports from Bavaria, Kan. of three vehicles entered and property stolen overnight. Soldan does not have information on the property or the amount lost yet.

Monday, Nov. 2: Vehicle stolen overnight from Hedville, Kan.

Soldan says that he believes more reports of theft from unlocked cars will continue to pile in. He also believes that Salina Police fielded some reports of thefts from vehicles during this time frame as well. Authorities now will work with some of the security camera footage from some of the residences to try and identify the subjects involved.

The ring of thefts caused authorities to send warning alerts to many Saline County residents’ phones over the weekend, warning them to lock their vehicles and remain vigilant.

