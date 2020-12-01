UDPATE: Car Stolen From Journal is Recovered

UPDATE: A vehicle that belongs to the Salina Journal is found, and the person inside arrested for felony theft.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the Salina Journal, 333 S. 4th St., told investigators that their stolen light blue Ford Focus has a Kansas tag: 259-GPU. The vehicle had been stolen sometime between Sunday morning and Monday morning from a parking lot at 621 N. Santa Fe Ave.

An officer on patrol spotted a car that matched the vehicle description pull in to the Taco Bell parking lot, 1040 E. Iron Ave., at 6:15 p.m. Monday. The officer then ran the tag of the vehicle and found it to be stolen.

The officer made contact with the driver, 32-year-old Patrick Dale, Salina, and arrested him on suspicion of felony theft.

The car, valued at $1,500, has been returned to the Salina Journal.

ORIGINAL (11-30): A light blue Ford Focus is stolen from a parking lot at 621 N. Santa Fe Ave. The vehicle belongs to the Salina Journal, 333 S. 4th St. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen between Sunday morning and Monday morning after the keys were left in the driver’s side door. The car is valued at $1,500.