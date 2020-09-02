Salina, KS

UAS Telemetry: Go Flight at K-State Poly

KSAL StaffSeptember 2, 2020

Students who pilot unmanned flight vehicles at K-State Polytechnic are headed toward a future that has their mentor feeling a bit envious.

K-State’s UAS Department Head, Kurt Carraway says the drone industry is just beginning to make strides.

 

Carraway joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday and added that the program recently received a waiver from the FAA that permits K-State Poly to fly unmanned aircraft beyond visual line of sight, meaning pilots can fly distraction-free and out of the elements from inside a command center.

Kansas State University Polytechnic built and flew the drone that flew out of visual sight as part of the FAA’s IPP.

The training facilities give students a real leg up in an industry that looks to explode with opportunities  in agriculture, public safety and aiding emergency responders.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

