UAS Telemetry: Go Flight at K-State Poly

Students who pilot unmanned flight vehicles at K-State Polytechnic are headed toward a future that has their mentor feeling a bit envious.

K-State’s UAS Department Head, Kurt Carraway says the drone industry is just beginning to make strides.

Carraway joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday and added that the program recently received a waiver from the FAA that permits K-State Poly to fly unmanned aircraft beyond visual line of sight, meaning pilots can fly distraction-free and out of the elements from inside a command center.

The training facilities give students a real leg up in an industry that looks to explode with opportunities in agriculture, public safety and aiding emergency responders.